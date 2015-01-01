Abstract

Today, automotive fires can have various causes, such as technical defects, engine overheating, fuel system leaks, and so on. If these notifications are detected by a sensor or actuator, human and financial loses will be prevented. Introduction and installation of these sensors and actuators requires proper review and design, which in this article was considered the best design for them. An automatic and intelligent and extinguishing system will prevent the human and financial losses due to catching fire of automotive. The sensors play a major role in this design, forcing the driver to leave the automotive by announcing a fire hazard. The new design was done on the automotives odometer by sending an command from the sensor and will prevent the fire by displaying a warning sign. This sign on the automotives odometer is used by sensors to alert the driver and passengers to leave the automotive. In this article, another new design is opening relay of doors' lock. This relay takes its command from the microcontroller, and it is connected to the central locking circuit of the automotive doors. As soon as it receives voltage from the microcontroller, it enters the central locking circuit and opens the locks. Another suggestion is installation of a communication system by a drivers' mobile phone by defining the SIM card module for the driver and informing him catching the fire. The spray pipes and nozzles were connected to extinguish the fire, and in order to prevent the automotive from catching fire, it used water spray. Diagrams were drawn to compare the new design, which outweighs the advantages of this new design related to its use in automotives. According to the diagrams, human safety against fire was reported to be 99%.

