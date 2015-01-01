SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Campney BMS. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2021; 694(1): 108-121.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00027162211006016

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Scholarly literature on racist violence has typically focused on the experiences of young males who suffer a disproportionate share of the police violence directed at their communities. This study widens our view of the effects of racist violence by examining the experiences of the family members of these men, and particularly the wives, children, parents, and siblings. The article shows that family members often witnessed the abuse of their loved ones, endured feelings of helplessness in the face of these acts of violence, confronted threats (or worse) from these officers at the time or subsequently, and experienced firsthand the injustice of the justice system. The article builds on a recent scholarship on racist violence--primarily lynchings--that focuses on the effects of this violence on the families and communities of the victims.


Language: en

Keywords

family; Mexican Americans; police brutality; racist violence; Texas

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print