Abstract

Whiplash injuries resulting from vehicle collisions are still a significant socio-economic issue across the world. Years of research has resulted in the development of injury criteria, restraint systems and a deeper understanding of the injury mechanism. However, some grey areas remain and, in the context of the increasing automation of vehicles, one can wonder how the injury mechanisms may change due to changes in collision forces or directions. This paper presents an experiment with ten volunteers subjected to two braking modes, including automated braking preceded by an alarm warning or robot human braking, in three different initial head positions: forward facing, lateral rotation and flexion rotation. The volunteers were equipped with inertial measurement units to record their head and neck dynamics.



RESULTS show that the initial position of volunteers implies differences in the volunteer head dynamics. Also, the auditory alarm emitted prior to the emergency braking may have helped the volunteers to mitigate the mechanical stimulus and most likely the injury risk.

Language: en