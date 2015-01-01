|
Kim K, Choi JM, Cho SA. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(2): 62-73.
자율주행시스템 운행지원을 위한 도로 인프라 측면의 위험 요소 관리 방안
As the competition among the autonomous vehicle (AV, here after) developers are getting fierce, Korean government has been supporting developers by deregulating safety standards and providing financial subsidies. Recently, some OEMs announced their plans to market Lv3 and Lv4 automated driving systems. However, these market changes raised concern among public road management sectors for monitoring road conditions and alleviating hazardous conditions for AVs and human drivers. In this regards, the authors proposed a methodology for monitoring road infrastructure to identify hazardous factors for AVs and categorizing the hazards based on their level of impact. To evaluate the degrees of the harm on AVs, the authors suggested a methodology for managing road hazard factors based on vehicle performance features including vehicle body, sensors, and algorithms. Furthermore, they proposed a method providing AVs and road management authorities with potential risk information on road by delivering them on the monitoring map with node and link structure.
Language: ko