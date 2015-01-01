Abstract

As the competition among the autonomous vehicle (AV, here after) developers are getting fierce, Korean government has been supporting developers by deregulating safety standards and providing financial subsidies. Recently, some OEMs announced their plans to market Lv3 and Lv4 automated driving systems. However, these market changes raised concern among public road management sectors for monitoring road conditions and alleviating hazardous conditions for AVs and human drivers. In this regards, the authors proposed a methodology for monitoring road infrastructure to identify hazardous factors for AVs and categorizing the hazards based on their level of impact. To evaluate the degrees of the harm on AVs, the authors suggested a methodology for managing road hazard factors based on vehicle performance features including vehicle body, sensors, and algorithms. Furthermore, they proposed a method providing AVs and road management authorities with potential risk information on road by delivering them on the monitoring map with node and link structure.



각국의 자율주행시스템 기술개발 경쟁이 심화함에 따라 정부도 자율주행시스템의 시장 진 입을 전방위에서 지원하고 있다. SAE(Society of Automotive Engineers) 3단계 기술은 운전자가 위험 상황을 회피해야 하고, 4단계 기술은 자율주행시스템 스스로 위험 상황에 대응할 수 있어 야 한다. 이에 따라, 공공부문은 도로 위험 상황을 모니터링하고, 도로 인프라 정보를 운전자와 자율주행시스템에 제공하여 대응할 수 있도록 지원할 필요가 있다. 본 연구는 도로 인프라 위 험 요소를 자율주행시스템의 ODD(Operational Design Domain) 특성에 따라 모니터링 대상별 위험 요소를 세분화하고, 각 위험 요소가 차량에 미칠 영향에 따른 위험도 등급화 및 평가 방 안을 제시하였다. 위험 상황 발생 시 자율주행차의 운행 특성을 시뮬레이션하고, 위험 요인 특 성과 물리적인 차량 조건 사이의 영향 관계를 파악하여 등급화함으로써 위험도를 평가할 수 있다. 또한 수집된 모니터링 정보는 관리 센터와 공유하고, 요소별 특성에 따른 노드 혹은 링크 형태로 정밀지도에 표출하여 위치정보와 위험도 등급 등 종합적 관리가 가능한 모니터링 체계 를 정립할 것을 제안하였다.

