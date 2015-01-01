Abstract

This study compared the performance of LiDAR in detecting objects in rough weather with that in clear weather. An experiment that reproduced rough weather divided the fog visibility into four stages from 200 m to 50 m and controlled the rainfall by dividing it into 20 mm/h and 50 mm/h. The number of points cloud and intensity were used as the performance indicators. The difference in performance was statistically investigated by a T-Test. The result of the study indicates that the performance of LiDAR decreased in the order in situations of 20 mm/h rainfall, fog visibility less than 200 m, 50 mm/h rainfall, fog visibility less than 150 m, fog visibility less than 100 m, and fog visibility less than 50 m. The decreased performance was greater when the measurement distance was greater and when the color was black rather than white. However, in the case of white, there was no difference in performance at a measurement distance of 10 m even at 50 m fog visibility, which is considered the worst situation in this experiment. This no difference in performance was also statistically significant. These performance verification results are expected to be utilized in the manufacture of road facilities in the future that improve the visibility of sensors.



본 연구는 LiDAR가 악천후 시 물체를 검지하는 성능을 맑은 날과 비교하여 알아보았다. 악천후를 재현하는 실험은 안개 시정거리를 200m부터 50m까지 4단계로 강우량은 20(mm/h)와 50(mm/h)로 나누어 수행하였다. LiDAR를 차량에 장착하여 실제 도로 위를 주행하여 진행하였 고, 사람 모양의 표지판을 대상으로 측정거리별로 분석하였다. 성능지표는 Number of Points Cloud와 Intensity를 활용하였고, T-Test로 성능의 차이를 통계적으로 알아보았다. 연구결과, 맑 은 날 대비 LiDAR 검지 성능은 강우량 20mm/h, 안개시정 200m 이하, 강우량 50mm/h, 안개시 정 150m 이하, 100m 이하, 50m 이하의 순으로 성능저하가 발생하였다. 성능의 저하는 흰색보 다는 검은색일 때, 측정거리가 멀어질수록 크게 발생하였다. 하지만, 흰색은 본 실험에서 최악 의 상황으로 판단되는 시정 50m에서도 측정거리 10m에서는 성능의 차이가 미미하였고, 통계 적으로는 차이가 없었다. 성능검증 결과는 향후 센서의 시인성을 제고하는 도로시설물 제작에 활용될 것이 기대된다.

