|
Citation
|
Kim J, Park B. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(2): 101-115.
|
Vernacular Title
|
안개 및 강우 상황에서의 LiDAR 검지 성능 변화에 대한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study compared the performance of LiDAR in detecting objects in rough weather with that in clear weather. An experiment that reproduced rough weather divided the fog visibility into four stages from 200 m to 50 m and controlled the rainfall by dividing it into 20 mm/h and 50 mm/h. The number of points cloud and intensity were used as the performance indicators. The difference in performance was statistically investigated by a T-Test. The result of the study indicates that the performance of LiDAR decreased in the order in situations of 20 mm/h rainfall, fog visibility less than 200 m, 50 mm/h rainfall, fog visibility less than 150 m, fog visibility less than 100 m, and fog visibility less than 50 m. The decreased performance was greater when the measurement distance was greater and when the color was black rather than white. However, in the case of white, there was no difference in performance at a measurement distance of 10 m even at 50 m fog visibility, which is considered the worst situation in this experiment. This no difference in performance was also statistically significant. These performance verification results are expected to be utilized in the manufacture of road facilities in the future that improve the visibility of sensors.
Language: ko