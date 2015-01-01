|
사업용 화물자동차 운행특성에 따른 위험운전행동 및 교통사고 위험도 분석 연구
This study analyzed the causal relationship among operating characteristics of commercial freight vehicles, dangerous driving behaviors, and traffic accident risk. The study applied the existing accident cause and prevention theory to arrive at this relationship. Data related to working characteristics of driver, driving experience, driving ability, driving psychology, vehicle characteristics (size), dangerous driving behavior, and traffic accidents were collected from 303 commercial freight vehicle drivers. Working characteristics and dangerous driving behavior data are based on the driver's digital driving record. The traffic accident data is based on the insurance accident data reflecting actual traffic accidents. First, a structural equation model was built and verified using the model fitness index. Then, the developed model was used to analyze the causal relationship between multiple independent and dependent variables simultaneously. Four dangerous driving behaviors (sudden deceleration, sudden acceleration, sudden passing, and sudden stop) were found to be highly related to traffic accidents. The results further indicate that it is necessary to establish a safety management policy and intensive management for small-sized freight vehicles, drivers with insufficient driving ability, and drivers with dangerous driving behaviors. Such policy and management are expected to reduce traffic accidents effectively.
Language: ko