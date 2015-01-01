Abstract

This study analyzed the causal relationship among operating characteristics of commercial freight vehicles, dangerous driving behaviors, and traffic accident risk. The study applied the existing accident cause and prevention theory to arrive at this relationship. Data related to working characteristics of driver, driving experience, driving ability, driving psychology, vehicle characteristics (size), dangerous driving behavior, and traffic accidents were collected from 303 commercial freight vehicle drivers. Working characteristics and dangerous driving behavior data are based on the driver's digital driving record. The traffic accident data is based on the insurance accident data reflecting actual traffic accidents. First, a structural equation model was built and verified using the model fitness index. Then, the developed model was used to analyze the causal relationship between multiple independent and dependent variables simultaneously. Four dangerous driving behaviors (sudden deceleration, sudden acceleration, sudden passing, and sudden stop) were found to be highly related to traffic accidents. The results further indicate that it is necessary to establish a safety management policy and intensive management for small-sized freight vehicles, drivers with insufficient driving ability, and drivers with dangerous driving behaviors. Such policy and management are expected to reduce traffic accidents effectively.



본 연구에서는 본 연구에서는 사고원인 및 예방이론을 적용하여 사업용 화물자동차의 운행 특성과 위험운전행동 및 교통사고 위험성 간의 인과관계를 분석하였다. 사업용 화물자동차 운 전자 303명을 대상으로 운전자별 근무특성, 운전경력, 운전능력, 운전심리, 차량특성(크기), 위 험운전행동, 교통사고와 관련된 자료를 수집하였으며 근무특성 및 위험운전행동에 관한 자료 는 운전자가 제출한 디지털운행기록을 활용하고 교통사고 자료는 실제 교통사고를 반영하기 위해 보험사고 자료를 활용하였다. 다수의 독립변수와 종속변수 간의 인과관계를 동시에 분석 하기 위해 구조방정식 모형을 구축하고 모형 적합도 지수를 활용하여 모형을 검증하였다. 4가 지 위험운전행동(급감속, 급가속, 급추월, 급정지)이 교통사고와 연관성이 높은 그룹으로 분석 되었다. 소형 화물자동차, 운전능력이 부족한 운전자, 위험운전행동이 많은 운전자에 대한 안 전관리 대책 마련 및 집중관리가 필요한 것으로 판단된다.

