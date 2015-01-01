|
Hawley C, Sakr M, Scapinello S, Bjorndalen H. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35770937
OBJECTIVES: Primary: describe characteristics of adults aged ≥65 attending the Emergency Department (ED) at one major trauma center. Secondary: examine co-morbidities and complications; identify use of anticoagulant/antiplatelet medication among older adults presenting with Head Injury (HI); assess clinical management against UK guidelines.
traumatic brain injury; head injury; falls; Older adults; comorbidity; emergency care