Abstract

Falls are the second cause of accidental deaths worldwide. Falls from height are also a common method of suicide. The aim of this study is to compare the characteristics of the victims, the circumstances of the fall and the severity and distribution of the injuries reported in an autopsy case series of falls from height. This study is a retrospective analysis of consecutive autopsy cases of suicidal and accidental falls from height which were investigated in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens during the period 2011-2019. The recorded variables included demographic data of the victim, height of fall, length of hospital stay, toxicological results, the existence and location of injuries and Injury Severity Score (ISS). Victims of suicidal falls were younger (55.53 vs. 62.98, p = 0.001), they fell from higher heights (12.35 vs. 5.18 m, p < 0.001), and they sustained more severe injuries compared with victims of accidental falls (ISS 51.01 vs. 40.88, p < 0.001). Injuries in the thorax, abdomen, pelvis, upper and lower extremities were more frequently observed after a suicidal fall (93.6% vs. 67.3%, 72.1% vs. 21.4%, 72.1% vs. 27.6%, 42.9% vs. 15.3%, 45.7% vs. 13.3%, respectively-p < 0.001), probably due to the higher height of fall. Our study outlines the differences in the profile of the victims and in the severity of injuries caused by falls from height depending on the intention of the victim to fall. However, a distinctive injury pattern in victims of suicidal falls was not demonstrated.

