Abstract

I find the articles published as issue 43:7-8 offer little optimism. Violence against women remains a global problem and interventions are inadequate.



In the lead article, Powell and Yussuf are writing about genital mutilation/cutting. That they hyphenate the problem they study is all-telling as they are investigating whether the medicalization of genital cutting lessens or encourages mutilation of women's body parts.



In the next two articles, scholars present the perspectives of practitioners. In both, authors indicate there are insufficient resources to screen for intimate partner violence and to provide services to women who are experiencing it. Savanah Gray and colleagues study midwives in Chile learning checklists to screen for intimate partner violence are insufficient. The checklists tend to exclude nonphysical forms of violence such as economic violence which may result in forbidding a woman to work outside the home. Asra Milani and Alan Leschied working with Muslim women in Canada suggest that culturally sensitive practitioners are needed in intervention programs, but rarely exist.



Informants of Bushra Sabri and Anna Marie Young taught them that contextual risk factors at the societal level, community-level, and relationship-level can be used to explain why women are at risk of gender-based violence in India. Sabri and Young also note the need for culturally aware practitioners...

