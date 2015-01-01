SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tang Y, Rudisill TM, Bhandari R. J Appalach Health 2021; 3(4): 45-59.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.13023/jah.0304.05

35769821

PMC9183791

BACKGROUND: Rollover crashes cause more injuries and fatalities than other types of motor vehicle crashes. West Virginia (WV) has high rates of drug overdose deaths and motor vehicle crash fatality. However, no studies have investigated risk factors associated with fatal rollover crashes in WV.

PURPOSE: The objective of this study is to evaluate whether drug use and other risk factors are associated with fatal rollover crash fatalities in WV.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study utilized the Fatality Analysis Reporting System dataset from passenger vehicle crashes involving WV drivers ≥ 16 years of age with known drug test results who died within 2 hours after collision from 2001 to 2018. Risk factors associated with fatal rollover crashes were compared to non-rollover crashes using multivariable logistic regression.

RESULTS: During the study period, 880 WV drivers died in rollover crashes. Driving ≥ 60 mph [adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 4.1; 95% confidence interval (CI): 2.4-6.8], alcohol use (aOR: 1.6; 95% CI: 1.1-2.1), rural areas (aOR: 1.4; 95% CI: 1.0-1.9), and the lack of airbag deployment (aOR: 2.7; 95% CI: 2.1-3.5) were associated with fatal rollover crashes in WV. However, drug use was not associated with fatal rollover crashes in the final multivariable logistic regression model (aOR:1.13; 95% CI: 0.9-1.5).

IMPLICATIONS: Findings of risk factors associated with rollover crash fatalities in WV can inform several public health interventions. Rapid and sensitive assessment tools and standardized toxicology testing are helpful to provide more comprehensive drug-impaired driving datasets for future analysis.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving


public health; Appalachia; Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS); motor vehicle crashes; multivariable logistic regression; rollover crashes

