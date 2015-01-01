Abstract

PURPOSE: To help fill this void in the literature, the current study uses a statewide sample to examine how Appalachian DUI offenders differ from non-Appalachian DUI offenders in a predominantly rural state.



METHODS: Assessment records for 11,640 Kentucky DUI offenders who completed an intervention in 2017 were examined. Appalachian DUI offenders were compared to non-Appalachian metro and non-metro DUI offenders. Demographic information, DUI violation details, DSM-5 substance use disorder criteria, and referral information were compared using ANCOVAs and logistic regression models.



RESULTS: More than one-fourth of the sample was convicted in an Appalachian county. Compared to non-Appalachian DUI offenders, Appalachian offenders were significantly older and more likely to have a prior DUI conviction, to meet DSM-5 criteria for a drug use disorder, and to drive drug-impaired. Referral and intervention compliance also varied across groups. IMPLICATIONS: Results suggest that Appalachian DUI offenders are more drug-involved and have increased risk of recidivism.



FINDINGS indicate a need for practitioners to consider the distinct needs of Appalachian DUI offenders during service delivery. Future research should explore alternative intervention methods for preventing continued impaired driving in Appalachia given limited treatment availability in the region.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving

Language: en