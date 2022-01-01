Abstract

This study examined whether interparental physical and psychological intimate partner violence (IPV) have additive effects on child threat appraisals and internalizing and externalizing symptoms, and whether relations between psychological IPV and child difficulties differ when physical IPV has occurred, as compared to when it has not occurred. Participants were 531 children (51% male) aged 7-10 years and their mothers. Children reported on IPV, and on their threat appraisals; children and mothers both reported on child internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Families participated in three assessments spaced 6 months apart.



RESULTS indicated that physical and psychological IPV had additive effects on child threat appraisals and child reports of disruptive behavior problems, but not on other measures of child internalizing or externalizing symptoms.



RESULTS of moderator analyses indicated that relations between psychological IPV and mothers' reports of child internalizing symptoms, and between psychological IPV and child reports of disruptive behavior problems were stronger when physical IPV had occurred. Notably, psychological IPV was also associated with child threat appraisals, anxiety symptoms, and disruptive behavior problems even in the absence of physical IPV. The findings suggest that in child and family research and service settings, when aspects of the interparental relationship are relevant, the risks posed by psychological IPV should be considered. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

