Citation
Gower T, Jouriles EN, Rosenfield D, McDonald R. J. Fam. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
35771501
Abstract
This study examined whether interparental physical and psychological intimate partner violence (IPV) have additive effects on child threat appraisals and internalizing and externalizing symptoms, and whether relations between psychological IPV and child difficulties differ when physical IPV has occurred, as compared to when it has not occurred. Participants were 531 children (51% male) aged 7-10 years and their mothers. Children reported on IPV, and on their threat appraisals; children and mothers both reported on child internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Families participated in three assessments spaced 6 months apart.
Language: en