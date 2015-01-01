Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the impact of discontinuing the use of assistive technology for mobility (ATM) devices on the 6-months incidence of falls in older adults (OA) living at home.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A medico-socioeconomic survey was performed to collect information on the quality of life and well-being of older adults, before and 6 months after being loaned an ATM device. Personal data (medical, social, and economic) were collected via a geriatric survey.



RESULTS: In all, 102 OA participated in the study. Over the 6-months observation period, 17 (n = 81) serious falls were recorded among participants who were using their ATM device optimally; in those who discontinued device use, 12 falls (n = 21) were recorded (57.1%; p = 0.001). Factors significantly associated with falls at home were living in an urban area (odds ratio [OR]: 11.46; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.48; 88.98; p = 0.020), an Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Scale score > 4 (OR: 34.04; 95% CI: 1.59; 727.86; p = 0.024), and discontinuation of ATM device use (OR: 17.41; 95% CI: 2.59; 117.02; p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: Discontinuation of ATM device use was associated with an increased risk for serious falls.

