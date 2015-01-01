Abstract

Workplace violence against nurses is an international public health issue with likely detrimental consequences for individuals, systems and societies. To effectively address workplace violence against nurses, its root causes must be understood and its effect on nurse outcomes quantified. In line with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, the authors rapidly reviewed the international literature to identify determinants of workplace violence against hospital-based nurses and the effects of workplace violence on nurse outcomes. Twenty-one studies (22 articles) formed the final sample - 16 quantitative, three qualitative and two mixed-methods studies. Supervisors, other nurses and physicians were the major perpetrators of workplace violence against nurses. Perpetrators of workplace violence were other nurses or physicians, the workplace, patients, and organisational management. Workplace violence was linked to deficits in nurses' health, job satisfaction and intention to stay in their role. To address workplace violence, evidence-based zero-tolerance policies, preventive interventions and appropriate disciplinary actions must be implemented at organisational and national level.

