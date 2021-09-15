Abstract

"We just can't fix a problem we don't understand, and we can't understand the problem unless and until we have all the facts. If we don't do all we can to get these facts the problems we are here to address will persist and we are deluding ourselves if we think other children will be spared the institutionalized tolerance and normalization of abuse that I, and so many, had to endure."1 On September 15, 2021, these words echoed across the United States Senate chamber as Aly Raisman and three other decorated gymnasts, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols, provided poignant testimony before the Judiciary Committee Hearing that highlighted the enormous failures of multiple organizations, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in responding to and investigating allegations of sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics. As revealed in the Inspector General's report and emphasized in Maroney's testimony, the FBI "sat...

Language: en