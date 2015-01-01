|
Citation
Kamukama A, Luwaga R, Tugume R, Kanyemibwa M, Birungi B, Ndyamuhika O, Ampire D, Nduhukire T, Shindell DL. PLoS One 2022; 17(6): e0269786.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
35771803
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, more than 95 million children are sexually abused each year with children in sub-Saharan Africa experiencing sexual assault at higher rates than those in more developed areas. In Uganda, 20% of young people indicated that their sexual debut was non-consensual. The risk for transmission of HIV to children through Child Sexual Abuse is high because of greater mucosal tissue damage and the often repetitive nature of abuse. This contributes significantly to the burden of HIV in Uganda. Despite these risks, studies have shown gaps in active parental involvement in child sexual abuse prevention despite their being the primary protectors of children. Against this background we sought to explore parental understanding of childhood sexual abuse and prevention as a measure for HIV prevention in Rwampara District, South Western Uganda.
Language: en