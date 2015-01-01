Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Drowning is one of major public health problem in childhood. The aim of this paper was to describe the characteristics, locations, interventions and outcomes of child drowning in Galicia over 17 years.



METHODS: Retrospective study of 100% of data of drowning amongst children aged 0-14 in the 2004-2020 period who were attended by the 061 emergency services in Galicia (Spain) was made. The characteristics of the incident, the victim's profile, location, type of medical care given and whether the victim survived or died were analysed using the Chi Square test to compare relative frequencies, and Odds Ratio to estimate the risk.



RESULTS: During the period under study, 100 child drownings were recorded. In 55%, the main cause was lack of supervision. Young children (aged 0-4) primarily drowned in pools, and pre-teens and teenagers (aged 10-14) in the sea. In 42% of the incidents, bystanders performed CPR (37% included ventilation). Emergency services took 12 minutes on average to arrive at the scene. 6% died in situ and of the rest, were taken to hospital and admitted in 47% PICU, 26% ward, 8% discharged from Accident and Emergency (43% with pulmonary oedema, 41% with supplemental oxygen, 13% with IMV/NIMV [invasive mechanical ventilation/non-invasive]). Pneumonia was the most common complication and survival to discharge was 77%.



CONCLUSIONS: Small children usually drown in pools and water facilities because of lack of supervision, whereas adolescents usually drown in the sea. CPR started by bystanders and the fast response of emergency services contributed to a high rate of survival. A large amount of data was lost during the process: accurate, standardized coding of drowning is necessary.

Language: es