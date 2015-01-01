|
Citation
|
Kennedy RS, Potter MH, Font SA. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35773632
|
Abstract
|
Children in foster care face heightened risk of adverse psychosocial and economic outcomes compared with children in the general population. Yet, the effects of foster care as an intervention are heterogeneous. Heterogeneity outcomes by race and ethnicity are of particular interest, given that Black and Indigenous youth experience foster care at higher rates than other racial/ethnic groups and experience group differences in setting, duration, and exits to permanency. This meta-regression explores racial disparities in education, employment, mental health, and behavioral outcomes during and following foster care. A systematic search of PsycINFO, ERIC, and Academic Search Complete using a series of search terms for studies published between January 2000 and June 2021 found 70 articles and 392 effect sizes that provided outcomes of US-based foster care by race/ethnicity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
race; wellbeing; foster care; ethnicity; disparities; foster youth