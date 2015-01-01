Abstract

In this paper, we propose an IoT-based traffic safety pedestrian system for the elderly by factor analysis. The proposed system performs a factor analysis of the elderly safety variables and uses the analysis results to provide an optimal path for the elderly. In order to verify the performance of this system, we experimented with performance measurements on elderly pedestrian paths. As a result, we confirm that it provides a better safety path than mobile navigation.



본 논문은 안전한 보행 경로 정보를 제공하는 IoT 기반 고령자용 교통안전 보행자 시스템을 제안한다. 제안하는 시스템은 고령자 안전 변수의 요인분석을 수행하고 분석결과를 사용하여 고령자에게 최적의 경로를 제공한다. 이 시스템의 성능을 검증하기 위해 고령 보행자 경로에 대한 성능 측정을 실험하였습니다. 그 결과 모바일 내비게이션보다 안전 성능이 더 나은 성능 확인하였다.

Language: ko