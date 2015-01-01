|
Lee KM, Lin CH. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 1-9.
요인분석을 통한 IoT 기반 고령자용 교통안전 보행자 시스템
In this paper, we propose an IoT-based traffic safety pedestrian system for the elderly by factor analysis. The proposed system performs a factor analysis of the elderly safety variables and uses the analysis results to provide an optimal path for the elderly. In order to verify the performance of this system, we experimented with performance measurements on elderly pedestrian paths. As a result, we confirm that it provides a better safety path than mobile navigation.
Language: ko