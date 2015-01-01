|
Kim J, Kim S, Lee G, Choo S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 22-39.
공유 전동킥보드를 고려한 수단선택모형 추정 - 접근통행과 생활권통행을 중심으로 -
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
This study estimated mode choice models for access travel and neighborhood travel from an SP survey in metropolitan areas where shared e-scooter services are offered. Model results show that travel time and travel cost have negative effects on mode utility. It is also revealed that people are more sensitive to travel time in access travel, whereas they are more influenced by travel cost in neighborhood travel. Looking at individual and household attributes, it has a positive effect when under 40 yerars of age, owning bikes, being a public transportation user, while it has been shown a negative effect in less than 3 million won in monthly household income and owning individual cars.
Language: ko