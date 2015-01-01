|
Kim S, Lee G, Choo S, Kim S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 40-53.
공유 전동킥보드 이용 특성 및 영향요인에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Recently, shared dockless e-scooter usage has rapidly increased, rather than the station-based shared mobility service, because of convenience. This transition leads to new social problems in urban areas such as increased traffic accidents and hindrance of pedestrian environments. In this study, we analyze the usage characteristics of shared e-scooters in Seoul, and identify factors influencing demand for shared e-scooters by developing a negative binomial regression model. As a result, the usage characteristics show that the average trip distance, the average trip duration, and the average trip speed were 1.5km, 9.4min, and 10.3km/h, respectively. Demographic factor, transport facility factors, land use factors, and weather factors have statistically significant impacts on demand for shared e-scooters. The results of this study will be used as basic data for suggesting effective operation strategies for areas with higher shared e-scooter demand and for establishing transport policies for facilitating shared e-scooter usage.
