Abstract

Policy improvement such as the revision of the Road Traffic Act are proposed for personal mobility(especially e-scooter) usage. However, there is not enough discussion to solve the problem of using shared e-scooter. In this study, we analyze the influencing factors that amount of pick-up and drop-off of shared e-scooter by dividing the Seoul into a 200m grid. we develop spatial auotcorrelation model such as spatial lag model, spatial error model, spatial durbin model, and spatial durbin error model in order to consider the characteristics of the aggregated data based on a specific space, and the spatial durbin error model is selected as the final model. As a result, demographic factor, land use factor, and transport facility factors have statistically significant impacts on usage of shared e-scooter. The result of this study will be used as basic data for suggesting efficient operation strategies considering the characteristics of weekday and weekend.



도로교통법이 개정되며 개인형 이동수단(특히, 전동킥보드) 이용에 대한 정책적인 개선방안 이 제시되고 있다. 하지만 많은 기기들이 보도 위에 방치되는 등 이용상의 문제점을 해결하고 자 하는 논의는 부족한 실정이다. 이에 따라 본 연구에서는 서울시를 200m 격자로 구분하여 공유 전동킥보드의 대여량과 반납량에 영향을 미치는 요인을 분석하고자 한다. 특정공간을 기 준으로 집계된 자료의 특성을 반영하기 위해 공간자기상관모형인 공간시차모형과 공간오차모 형, 공간더빈모형, 공간더빈오차모형을 구축하였으며, 최종모형으로 공간더빈모형을 선정하였 다. 영향요인 분석결과, 인구지표, 토지이용지표, 교통시설지표가 통계적으로 유의하게 영향을 미치는 것으로 분석되었다. 본 연구의 결과는 평일과 주말의 이용특성을 고려한 효율적인 운 영방안을 위한 기초자료로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko