|
Citation
|
Park B, Bae S, Jung B. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 86-99.
|
Vernacular Title
|
LSTM 및 CNN-LSTM 신경망을 활용한 도시부 간선도로 속도 예측
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
One of the methods to alleviate traffic congestion is to increase the efficiency of the roads by providing traffic condition information on road user and distributing the traffic. For this, reliability must be guaranteed, and quantitative real-time traffic speed prediction is essential. In this study, and based on analysis of traffic speed related to traffic conditions, historical data correlated with traffic flow were used as input. We developed an LSTM model that predicts speed in response to normal traffic conditions, along with a CNN-LSTM model that predicts speed in response to incidents. Through these models, we try to predict traffic speeds during the hour in five-minute intervals. As a result, predictions had an average error rate of 7.43km/h for normal traffic flows, and an error rate of 7.66km/h for traffic incident flows when there was an incident.
Language: ko