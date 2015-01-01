|
Citation
|
Han S, Lee C, Yun I, Yoon Y, Na J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 100-118.
|
Vernacular Title
|
PM (Personal Mobility) 교통사고 특성 및 사망사고 발생 요인 분석
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, PM accidents (1,603case) and bicycle accidents (14,672case) that occurred in the last three years were analyzed to determine the characteristics of PM traffic accidents. In particular, PM traffic accidents were divided into perpetrators and victims to determine the characteristics in detail. For PM accidents, the analysis was conducted on the status of each road grade, road type, weather condition, accident type, day and night occurrence, and vehicle type. The number of PM accidents that occurred in 2019 increased by 129%, and deaths increased by more than 200% compared to the previous year. The proportion of pedestrian accidents among PM traffic accidents was higher than that of bicycle accidents. Therefore, regulations on PM traffic are necessary. For the 20 deaths of PM, a detailed analysis was conducted to analyze the factors of traffic accidents. PM fatalities occurred in 50% of vehicle accidents, and 7 out of 10 vehicle accidents occurred at night. This is believed to have been caused by falling or overturning due to an obstacle, such as a depression in the road pavement or a speed bump.
Language: ko