Abstract

In this study, PM accidents (1,603case) and bicycle accidents (14,672case) that occurred in the last three years were analyzed to determine the characteristics of PM traffic accidents. In particular, PM traffic accidents were divided into perpetrators and victims to determine the characteristics in detail. For PM accidents, the analysis was conducted on the status of each road grade, road type, weather condition, accident type, day and night occurrence, and vehicle type. The number of PM accidents that occurred in 2019 increased by 129%, and deaths increased by more than 200% compared to the previous year. The proportion of pedestrian accidents among PM traffic accidents was higher than that of bicycle accidents. Therefore, regulations on PM traffic are necessary. For the 20 deaths of PM, a detailed analysis was conducted to analyze the factors of traffic accidents. PM fatalities occurred in 50% of vehicle accidents, and 7 out of 10 vehicle accidents occurred at night. This is believed to have been caused by falling or overturning due to an obstacle, such as a depression in the road pavement or a speed bump.



===



본 논문에서는 최근 3년간 발생한 PM 사고 1,603건과 자전거 사고 14,672건을 수집하여 PM 의 교통사고 특성을 분석하였다. 특히, PM 교통사고는 특성을 상세 분석하기 위하여 제1 당사 자와 제2 당사자로 구분하여 도로 등급별, 도로 유형별, 기상 상태별, 사고 유형별, 주야간 발 생, 차종별 현황 등에 대해 분석하였다. PM 사고는 2019년에 전년 대비사고 발생은 129%, 사망 자는 200% 이상 증가하였으며, PM 교통사고 중 보행자와 사고 비율이 자전거 사고에 비해 높 게 나타나 PM의 통행 방법에 관한 규정이 필요한 것으로 판단된다. 특히, PM 사망사고 20건에 대해서는 상세하게 분석하여 교통사고 요인을 명확히 분석하였다. PM 사망사고는 차량 단독 사고가 50%이며, 단독사고 10건 중 7건이 야간에 발생하였다. 이는 PM의 경우 도로의 파임 또는 과속방지턱 등 장애물로 인하여 전도 또는 전복하여 발생한 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko