Park S, Lee H, So JJ, Yun I. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 160-173.
텍스트 임베딩을 이용한 자율주행자동차 교통사고 분석에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Abstract
Recently, research on the development of autonomous vehicles has increased worldwide. Moreover, a means to identify and analyze the characteristics of traffic accidents of autonomous vehicles is needed. Accordingly, traffic accident data of autonomous vehicles are being collected in California, USA. This research examined the characteristics of traffic accidents of autonomous vehicles. Primarily, traffic accident data for autonomous vehicles were analyzed, and the text data used text-embedding techniques to derive major keywords and four topics. The methodology of this study is expected to be used in the analysis of traffic accidents in autonomous vehicles.
Language: ko