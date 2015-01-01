Abstract

Currently, there are some aptitude test systems for older drivers in Korea. However, there are no methods and systems to evaluate the real driving ability for older drivers based on filed driving test. This study was conducted to investigate the availability to use the driving course test used for driving license for identifying difference in driving ability of older and non-older drivers. For the research purpose, filed experiments were conducted using the real driving course test site and evaluation times used in the field. In particular, driving behavior data that obtained from the experiments for two driver groups, older and non-older drivers, were analyzed and compared. From several statistical analyses of driving ability and vision and cognitive ability, it was found that the currently used driving course test site and evaluation times were not appropriated to identify driving ability deficiency of older drivers. To solve the problem, this study developed five evaluation items to identify driving ability deficiency of older drivers using the currently used driving course test site. It was also found that the developed five evaluation items have statistically significant correlation with vision and cognitive ability.



고령운전자를 대상으로 하는 운전적성검사 체계는 국내에 다수 마련되어 있으나, 실차주행 을 통해 실질적인 운전능력을 평가하는 항목 및 체계는 마련되어 있지 않다. 따라서 본 연구에 서는 현재 국내에 존재하는 실차주행 평가방식인 기능시험 평가항목이 고령·일반 운전자의 운 전능력 차이를 설명하는지 확인하고, 장내기능시험장을 활용하여 별도 평가항목을 개발하고 자 실차주행실험을 수행하였으며, 운전자별 주행행태 데이터를 비교·분석하여 연령 및 신체· 인지 능력에 따른 고령운전자의 운전능력 관련 통계적 유의성을 검토하였다. 그 결과, 기존의 기능시험 평가항목보다 별도 개발한 평가항목이 운전능력에 대해 더 높은 설명력을 갖추고 있 음을 확인하였다. 이 결과를 바탕으로, 실차주행을 통한 실질적인 고령운전자 운전능력 평가방 법 마련 및 시스템 개발에 대한 방향성 및 시사점을 제시하였다.

