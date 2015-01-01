|
Citation
|
Kim D, Hwang S, Lee D. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(1): 141-158.
|
Vernacular Title
|
기능시험장을 활용한 고령운전자 운전능력 평가방법 개발 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Currently, there are some aptitude test systems for older drivers in Korea. However, there are no methods and systems to evaluate the real driving ability for older drivers based on filed driving test. This study was conducted to investigate the availability to use the driving course test used for driving license for identifying difference in driving ability of older and non-older drivers. For the research purpose, filed experiments were conducted using the real driving course test site and evaluation times used in the field. In particular, driving behavior data that obtained from the experiments for two driver groups, older and non-older drivers, were analyzed and compared. From several statistical analyses of driving ability and vision and cognitive ability, it was found that the currently used driving course test site and evaluation times were not appropriated to identify driving ability deficiency of older drivers. To solve the problem, this study developed five evaluation items to identify driving ability deficiency of older drivers using the currently used driving course test site. It was also found that the developed five evaluation items have statistically significant correlation with vision and cognitive ability.
Language: ko