Cho YB, Kim JT, Lim JB, Oh ST. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(1): 182-192.
배달 이륜차 라이더 교통 법규 위반 단속 연구
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Motorcycle accidents are increasing at an average annual rate of 10.01%, and fatalities are also increasing by 2.64%. Enforcement cameras are installed to enforce safe driving of more-than or equal-to four-wheeled vehicles on the road. Even though the main purpose of this enforcement camera is to disencourage the speed violation of all types of vehicle, one cannot expect complete enforcement by these cameras. In particular, enforcement of the motorcycle should rely on on-site activities through the input of on-site personnel. Recently, to discourage the illegal acts of motorcycling, the National Police Agency introduced the 'National Police Agency SMART National Report'. However, it is necessary to prepare an appropriate practical plan to maximize the effect of enforcement requiring continuous manpower management. This study proposed four types of rider certification IDs for delivery motorcycles. These IDs are institutional devices to manage delivery motorcycle riders. In addition, a experiment on enforcement was conducted using those license ID systems for delivery motorcycles. This experiment confirmed through the image-processing program (D-MESO) if one of the systems was possible to implement for enforcement on the delivery motorcycle rider's license.
Language: ko