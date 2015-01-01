Abstract

The Forward Collision Warning, a representative technology of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, was selected as the target technology. The cognitive response time, deceleration, and impact were selected as the measures of effectiveness. And the amount of change with and without the Forward Collision Warning was measured. The experimental scenarios included a sudden stop event (1) of the vehicle in front of the driver and an event (2) in which the vehicle intervened in the next lane. All experiments were divided into day and night. As a result of the analysis, response time and the deceleration rate decreased when the forward collision warning system was installed. It was analyzed that the driver's risk situation could be detected quickly and the number of front-end collisions could be reduced as a result. Reflecting the driver's operating habits and diversifying the experimental scenarios will increase the installation effectiveness of ADAS and be used to estimate the effectiveness of other technologies.



===



자율주행의 핵심기술인 첨단 운전자 지원 시스템(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) 중 대 표기술인 전방충돌경보(Forward Collision Warning)를 대상기술로 선정하여, 주행시뮬레이션 실 험 기반의 교통사고 예방효과를 추정하였다. 효과척도로 ①인지반응시간(s) ②감속도(m/ s2) ③충돌여부(회)로 선정하여, 전방충돌경보 미설치시와 설치시의 변화량 측정하였다.



실험 시나리오는 운전자 전방의 차량의 급정거하는 시나리오(1)과 옆차로에서 차량이 끼어 드는 시나리오(2)를 진행하였으며, 주간/야간으로 구분하였다. 분석결과, 전방충돌경보장치를 설치하였을 경우, 인지반응시간(s)이 감소하였으며, 감속도(m/ s2)는 감소하였다. 운전자의 위 험상황을 빠르게 감지하여 여유로운 감속을 할 수 있게 되었으며, 그에 따른 전방충돌횟수도 감소한 것으로 분석되었다. 향후 운전자의 운전성향을 반영하고 실험 시나리오를 다양화하면, ADAS의 설치효과를 증대시키고 다른 기술의 효과추정에도 활용될 수 있을 것이다.

Language: ko