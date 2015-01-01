|
Citation
|
Kim H, Lee S, Lee H, Hong S, Ryung M. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(2): 43-57.
|
Vernacular Title
|
전방충돌경보(FCW)의 교통안전 증진효과 추정
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Forward Collision Warning, a representative technology of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, was selected as the target technology. The cognitive response time, deceleration, and impact were selected as the measures of effectiveness. And the amount of change with and without the Forward Collision Warning was measured. The experimental scenarios included a sudden stop event (1) of the vehicle in front of the driver and an event (2) in which the vehicle intervened in the next lane. All experiments were divided into day and night. As a result of the analysis, response time and the deceleration rate decreased when the forward collision warning system was installed. It was analyzed that the driver's risk situation could be detected quickly and the number of front-end collisions could be reduced as a result. Reflecting the driver's operating habits and diversifying the experimental scenarios will increase the installation effectiveness of ADAS and be used to estimate the effectiveness of other technologies.
Language: ko