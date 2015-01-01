Abstract

As the population decreases in an aging society, the average age of drivers increases. Accordingly, the elderly at high risk of being in an accident need autonomous-driving vehicles. In order to secure driving safety on the road, several technologies to respond to various obstacles are required in those vehicles. Among them, technology is required to recognize static obstacles, such as poor road conditions, as well as dynamic obstacles, such as vehicles, bicycles, and people, that may be encountered while driving. In this study, we propose a deep neural network algorithm capable of simultaneously detecting these two types of obstacle. For this algorithm, we used 1,418 road images and produced annotation data that marks seven categories of dynamic obstacles and labels images to indicate road damage. As a result of training, dynamic obstacles were detected with an average accuracy of 46.22%, and road surface damage was detected with a mean intersection over union of 74.71%. In addition, the average elapsed time required to process a single image is 89ms, and this algorithm is suitable for personal mobility vehicles that are slower than ordinary vehicles. In the future, it is expected that driving safety with personal mobility vehicles will be improved by utilizing technology that detects road obstacles.



인구의 감소 및 고령화 사회가 진행되면서 운전자의 평균 연령은 높아지게 된다. 그에 따라 잠재적인 사고의 위험성이 높은 고령 운전자들은 자율 주행형 개인 이동체가 필요하게 된다. 이러한 이동체가 도로 주행 중에 안전성을 확보하기 위하여 여러 장애물에 대응할 기술이 요 구된다. 그 중에서도 주행 중에 마주할 수 있는 차량, 자전거, 사람과 같은 동적 장애물뿐만 아니라 도로 노면의 불량 상태와 같은 정적 장애물을 인식하는 기술이 가장 우선적으로 필요 하다. 이를 위해서 본 논문에서는 두 종류의 장애물을 동시에 탐지할 수 있는 심층 신경망 알 고리즘을 제안했다. 이 알고리즘을 개발하기 위해서 1,418장의 영상을 이용하여 7종의 동적 장 애물에 표기한 annotation data와 도로 노면 파손을 표시한 label 영상을 확보했다. 이를 이용하 여 학습한 결과, 46.22%의 평균 정확도로 동적 장애물을 탐지하고 74.71%의 mean intersection over union으로 도로 노면 파손을 탐지했다. 또한 한 장의 영상을 처리하는데 평균 소요시간은 89ms로 일반 차량보다 느린 개인 이동 차량에 사용하기 적합한 알고리즘을 개발했다. 향후 주 행 중 마주할 있는 도로 장애물을 탐지하는 기술을 활용하여 개인 이동 차량의 주행 안전성이 향상되길 기대한다.

