Shim S, Jeong JJ. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(2): 95-111.
주행 안전을 위한 joint deep learning 기반의 도로 노면 파손 및 장애물 탐지 알고리즘
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
As the population decreases in an aging society, the average age of drivers increases. Accordingly, the elderly at high risk of being in an accident need autonomous-driving vehicles. In order to secure driving safety on the road, several technologies to respond to various obstacles are required in those vehicles. Among them, technology is required to recognize static obstacles, such as poor road conditions, as well as dynamic obstacles, such as vehicles, bicycles, and people, that may be encountered while driving. In this study, we propose a deep neural network algorithm capable of simultaneously detecting these two types of obstacle. For this algorithm, we used 1,418 road images and produced annotation data that marks seven categories of dynamic obstacles and labels images to indicate road damage. As a result of training, dynamic obstacles were detected with an average accuracy of 46.22%, and road surface damage was detected with a mean intersection over union of 74.71%. In addition, the average elapsed time required to process a single image is 89ms, and this algorithm is suitable for personal mobility vehicles that are slower than ordinary vehicles. In the future, it is expected that driving safety with personal mobility vehicles will be improved by utilizing technology that detects road obstacles.
Language: ko