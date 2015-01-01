|
Jeon H, Kim J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(3): 34-46.
IPA 및 FGI 분석을 통한 자율주행차량 핸디캡과 발생원인 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
In order to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving cars, it is necessary to accurately identify the causes of deteriorating the driving safety of the current self-driving cars and try to improve them. This study conducted a questionnaire survey of experts studying autonomous driving in Korea to identify the causes of problems in the driving safety of autonomous vehicles and the level of autonomous driving technology in Korea. As a result of the survey, the construction section, heavy rain/heavy snow conditions, fine dust conditions, and the presence of potholes were less satisfied with the current technology level than their importance, and thus priority research and development was required. Among them, the failure of road/road facilities and the performance of the sensor itself in the construction section and the porthole, and the performance of the sensor and the absence of an algorithm were the most responsible for the situation connected to the weather. In order to realize safe autonomous driving as soon as possible, it is necessary to continuously identify and resolve the causes that hinder the driving safety of autonomous vehicles.
Language: ko