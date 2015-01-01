Abstract

In order to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving cars, it is necessary to accurately identify the causes of deteriorating the driving safety of the current self-driving cars and try to improve them. This study conducted a questionnaire survey of experts studying autonomous driving in Korea to identify the causes of problems in the driving safety of autonomous vehicles and the level of autonomous driving technology in Korea. As a result of the survey, the construction section, heavy rain/heavy snow conditions, fine dust conditions, and the presence of potholes were less satisfied with the current technology level than their importance, and thus priority research and development was required. Among them, the failure of road/road facilities and the performance of the sensor itself in the construction section and the porthole, and the performance of the sensor and the absence of an algorithm were the most responsible for the situation connected to the weather. In order to realize safe autonomous driving as soon as possible, it is necessary to continuously identify and resolve the causes that hinder the driving safety of autonomous vehicles.



자율주행차량의 상용화를 앞당기기 위해서는 현재 자율주행자동차의 주행안전성을 저하시 키는 원인을 정확히 파악하고 이를 개선하는 노력이 필요하다. 본 연구는 우리나라에서 자율 주행을 연구하는 전문가를 대상으로 중요도-만족도(IPA)와 포커스그룹 인터뷰(FGI)를 수행하 여 자율주행차량의 주행안전성에 문제가 발생하는 원인과 국내의 자율주행 기술 수준 등을 파 악하였다. 설문 결과 현재 자율주행 핸디캡 중에 공사 구간, 폭우/폭설 상황, 미세먼지 상황, 포트홀 존재 상황이 중요도보다 현재 기술 수준에 대한 만족도가 낮아 우선적인 연구개발이 요구되는 것으로 나타났다. 이 중 공사 구간과 포트홀은 도로/도로 시설물의 불량과 센서 자체 의 성능이, 날씨와 연결된 상황은 센서의 성능과 알고리즘 부재 등이 가장 큰 원인으로 분석되 었다. 안전한 자율주행의 조속한 실현을 위해서는 자율주행차량의 주행안전성을 저해하는 원 인에 대한 명확한 파악과 해결이 지속해서 수행되어야 할 것이다.

Language: ko