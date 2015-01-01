Abstract

Recently, personal mobility (PM)-related complaints and PM accidents have increased as the number of users soars due to growth in the domestic PM market and the emergence of a number of electric scooter-sharing services. As a result, the need for PM education and practice spaces is emerging as a way to reduce accidents caused by poor PM manipulation and operation. In this study, we analyze the relevant conflict factors in order to come up with a systematic operation and activation plan for PM, and as an alternative, we review and propose how to operate a PM playground and test zone. It is expected that basic data collection and analysis of rudimentary driver behavior through PM playground operations will improve users' operational safety, and various conflicts of interest between users and non-users will be resolved by installing facilities to secure their safety.



최근 국내 PM 시장의 성장과 다수의 전동킥보드 공유 서비스 등장으로 이용자 수가 급증하 면서 PM 관련 민원 및 안전사고 발생이 증가하고 있는 추세이다. 이에 따라, PM 조작 및 운행 미숙으로 인한 사고 감소 방안으로 PM 교육·연습 공간의 필요성이 대두되고 있다. 본 연구에 서는 PM의 체계적 운영 및 활성화 방안을 마련하기 위해 관련 갈등 요소를 분석하고 그 대안 으로 PM 플레이그라운드 운영 및 PM 시범구역 운영 방법을 검토하여 제안하였다. PM 플레이 그라운드 운영을 통한 기초데이터 수집 및 초보운전자 행태 분석으로 이용자의 운행 안전성 개선이 가능하며, 안전성 확보를 위한 시설 설치 방안을 통해 이용자와 비이용자 간 다양한 이해관계의 갈등 해소가 가능할 것으로 기대된다.

