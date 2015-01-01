|
Jin G, Song Y, Won J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(3): 74-85.
GNSS 재밍 신호 모니터링 네트워크 시스템을 위한 독립된 GNSS 수신기 간 시각 동기화 기법
Abstract
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers are intrinsically vulnerable to radio frequency jamming signals due to the fundamental property of radio navigation systems. A GNSS jamming monitoring system that is capable of jamming detection, classification and localization is essential for infrastructure for autonomous driving systems. For these 3 functionalities, a GNSS jamming monitoring network consisting of a multiple of low-cost GNSS receivers distributed in a certain area is needed, and the precise time synchronizaion between multiple independent GNSS receivers in the network is an essential element. This paper presents a precise time synchronization method based on the direct use of Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) technique in signal domain. A block interpolation method is additionally incorporated into the method in order to maintain the precision of time synchronization even with the relatively low sampling rate of the received signals for computational efficiency. The feasibility of the proposed approach is verified in the numerical simualtions.
Language: ko