Abstract

This research proposes the Accident Prevention System to prevent collision accident that can occur due to blind spots such as crossway or school zone using V2I communication. Vision sensor and LiDAR sensor located in the infrastructure of crossway somewhere like that recognize objects and warn vehicles at risk of accidents to prevent accidents in advance. Using deep learning-based YOLOv4 to recognize the object entering the intersection and using the Manhattan Distance value with LiDAR sensors to calculate the expected collision time and the weight of braking distance and secure safe distance. V2I communication used ROS (Robot Operating System) communication to prevent accidents in advance by conveying various information to the vehicle, including class, distance, and speed of entry objects, in addition to collision warning.



본 연구는 V2I통신을 이용하여 교차로 등의 사각지대로 인해 발생할 수 있는 충돌 사고를 예방하기 위한 충돌 방지체계를 제안한다. 교차로의 인프라에 위치한 Vision센서와 LiDAR센서 가 물체를 인식하고 사고 위험이 있는 차량에게 경고함으로써 사고를 미연에 방지한다. 딥러 닝 기반의 YOLOv4를 이용하여 교차로에 진입하는 물체를 인식하고 LiDAR 센서와의 Calibration을 통해 대상 물체와의 맨하탄 거리값을 이용하여 충돌 예상시간과 제동거리에 대한 가중치를 계산하고 안전거리를 확보한다. 차량-인프라간 통신은 ROS통신을 이용하였으며 충 돌 경고 외에도 진입 물체의 Class, 거리, 진행속도 등의 다양한 정보를 차량에 전달함으로써 사고를 미연에 방지하고자 하였다.

