Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the psychological state and driving safety of drivers driving around the truck platoon driving. Using the driving simulator, the experimental environment was constructed with the situation of changing lanes to the platoon and driving within the platoon. We tried to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze the driver's psychological state and driving safety through simulation driving experiments. As a result, in the case of the older driver group, there were many cases where they judged themselves to be driving safely, even though they were driving dangerously in the actual lane change to the platoon or driving within the platoon. In particular, this group showed that the narrower the distance between vehicles, the greater the misrecognition. The results of this study are expected to be useful in deriving the optimum interval when the interval between platooning of trucks needs to be temporarily extended.



===



화물차 군집주행 차량과 일반차량이 혼재된 상황은 불안정한 교통흐름을 유발하여 소통뿐만 아니라, 안전성 측면에서 부정적인 영향을 미칠 가능성이 높다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 화물차 군 집주행 기술 상용화시, 그 주변을 주행하는 운전자의 심리상태와 주행안전성에 대해 알아보고자 하였다. 이를 위해 도로주행 시뮬레이터를 활용하여 군집주행 대열로 끼어드는 상황과 군집주행 대열 내에서 주행하는 상황으로 실험환경을 구성하였으며, 모의주행 실험을 통해 운전자의 심리 상태와 주행안전성에 대해 정성적ㆍ정량적으로 분석하고자 하였다. 그 결과, 운전수행능력이 상 대적으로 저하되는 운전자 그룹의 경우, 군집내 끼어들기 또는 군집내 주행에서 위험한 상황을 야기했음에도 불구하고, 스스로 안전하게 주행했다고 판단한 경우가 많았다. 특히, 차량간격이 좁 을수록 오인지 비율이 크게 증대하는 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구 결과는 연결로 구간 등 화물차의 군집주행 간격을 일시적으로 넓혀야하는 경우 최적간격을 도출하거나, 군집주행/일반차량 분리방 안 등 비자율차량 운전자를 위한 교통관리 전략을 수립하는데 활용할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko