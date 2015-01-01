|
Citation
|
Park H, Park J, Lee K, Song C. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 147-161.
|
Vernacular Title
|
화물차 군집주행 간격에 따른 운전자의 운전수행능력별 심리상태 및 주행안전성 비교 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to investigate the psychological state and driving safety of drivers driving around the truck platoon driving. Using the driving simulator, the experimental environment was constructed with the situation of changing lanes to the platoon and driving within the platoon. We tried to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze the driver's psychological state and driving safety through simulation driving experiments. As a result, in the case of the older driver group, there were many cases where they judged themselves to be driving safely, even though they were driving dangerously in the actual lane change to the platoon or driving within the platoon. In particular, this group showed that the narrower the distance between vehicles, the greater the misrecognition. The results of this study are expected to be useful in deriving the optimum interval when the interval between platooning of trucks needs to be temporarily extended.
Language: ko