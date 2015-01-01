Abstract

A vehicle crash occurs due to various factors such as the geometry of the road section, traffic, and driver characteristics. A safety performance function has been used in many studies to estimate the relationship between vehicle crash and road factors statistically. And depends on the purpose of the analysis, various characteristic variables have been used. And various characteristic variables have been used in the studies depending on the purpose of analysis. The existing domestic studies generally reflect the average characteristics of the sections by quantifying the traffic volume in macro aggregate units such as the ADT, but this has a limitation that it cannot reflect the real-time changing traffic characteristics. Therefore, the need for research on effective aggregation units that can flexibly reflect the characteristics of the traffic environment arises. In this paper, we develop a safety performance function that can reflect the traffic characteristics in detail with an aggregate unit for one hour in addition to the daily model used in the previous studies. As part of the present study, we also perform a comparison and evaluation between models. The safety performance function for daily and hourly units is developed using a negative binomial regression model with the number of accidents as a dependent variable. In addition, the optimal negative binomial regression model for each of the hourly and daily models was selected, and their prediction performances were compared. The model and evaluation results presented in this paper can be used to determine the risk factors for accidents in the highway section considering the dynamic characteristics. In addition, the model and evaluation results can also be used as the basis for evaluating the availability and transferability of the hourly model.



교통사고는 도로 구간의 기하구조, 교통, 운전자 특성과 같은 다양한 요인의 영향을 받아 발생한다. 사고발생과 요인간의 관계를 통계적으로 추정하기 위해 다양한 연구에서 안전성능 함수(SPF)를 활용하고 있으며 목적에 따라 다양한 특성 변수가 고려되었다. 기존 국내 선행 연구들은 연평균 일교통량과 같이 거시적인 집계 단위로 교통 패턴을 정량화하여 도로 구간별 특성을 반영하였다. 그러나 연 단위와 같은 거시적인 변수는 실시간으로 변화하는 교통 특성 을 반영하기 어렵다는 한계가 존재하여 효과적인 집계 단위에 대한 연구의 필요성이 제시되었 다. 따라서 본 논문에서는 기존 연 단위 사고예측모형과 1시간 단위 교통특성을 반영한 세부 집계 단위 사고예측모형을 개발하고 예측 성능 비교를 수행하였다. 분석 결과 1시간 단위의 세부 모형이 연 단위 모형보다 사고예측 성능이 높게 도출되는 것으로 나타났으며 향후 유동 적인 교통 특성을 고려한 고속도로 구간의 사고 위험요인 판단 및 세부 집계수준의 사고예측 모형 구축 시 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko