|
Citation
|
Park B, Kim J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 228-241.
|
Vernacular Title
|
도로시설물의 색깔 및 기상 환경에 따른 LiDAR의 성능변화 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study verified the performance change of a LiDAR when it detects road signs, which are potential cooperation targets for an autonomous vehicle. In particular, road signs of different colors and materials were produced and tested in controlled rainfall on the real road environment. The NPC and intensity were selected as the performance indicators, and a T-Test was used for comparison. The study results show that the performance of LiDAR for the detection of road signs was reduced with the increase of rainfall. The degradation of performance in retroreflective sheets was lesser than painted road signs, but at the amount of 40 mm/h or more, the detection performance of retroreflective sheets deteriorates to an extent that data cannot be collected. The performance level of black paint was lower than that of other colors on a clear day. In addition, the white sheet was most sensitively degraded with the increase in precipitation. These performance verification results are expected to be utilized in the manufacturing of road facilities that improve the visibility of sensors in the future.
Language: ko