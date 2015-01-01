Abstract

This study verified the performance change of a LiDAR when it detects road signs, which are potential cooperation targets for an autonomous vehicle. In particular, road signs of different colors and materials were produced and tested in controlled rainfall on the real road environment. The NPC and intensity were selected as the performance indicators, and a T-Test was used for comparison. The study results show that the performance of LiDAR for the detection of road signs was reduced with the increase of rainfall. The degradation of performance in retroreflective sheets was lesser than painted road signs, but at the amount of 40 mm/h or more, the detection performance of retroreflective sheets deteriorates to an extent that data cannot be collected. The performance level of black paint was lower than that of other colors on a clear day. In addition, the white sheet was most sensitively degraded with the increase in precipitation. These performance verification results are expected to be utilized in the manufacturing of road facilities that improve the visibility of sensors in the future.



본 연구는 자율협력주행차량의 협력 인프라 중 하나인 도로표지판을 대상으로 LiDAR의 검지 성능 변화를 알아보았다. 이를 위해서 색깔과 재질이 다른 도로표지판을 제작하여 실제도로 환 경에서 강우량을 통제한 테스트를 수행하였다. 성능지표는 NPC와 Intensity로 선정하였고, 집단 간의 비교는 T-Test를 활용하였다. 연구결과, 모든 재질에서 강수량이 증가할수록 LiDAR의 성능 지표가 감소되는 결과가 관측되었다. 재귀반사지는 강수량 증가에 따른 성능지표 감소가 페인트 도색에 비해선 작았지만, 이 역시 40mm이상의 강수량에서는 데이터의 관측이 되지 않을 정도로 성능이 저하되었다. 검은색 페인트는 맑은 날에도 다른 색들에 비하여 성능지표가 낮았으며 특 히, 백색의 재귀반사지는 성능지표가 강수량 증가에 가장 민감하게 저하되었다. 이러한 성능검 증 결과는 향후 센서의 시인성을 제고하는 도로시설물 제작에 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

