Citation
Im JU, Kang MS, Park DH, Won J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 242-263.
Vernacular Title
자율주행 인공지능 알고리즘 연구를 위한 상용 게임 엔진 기반 초저가 드라이빙 시뮬레이터 개발
Abstract
This paper presents a method to implement a low-cost driving simulator for developing autonomous driving algorithms. This is implemented by using GTA V, a physical engine-based commercial game software, containing a function to emulate output and data of various sensors for autonomous driving. For this, NF of Script Hook V is incorporated to acquire GT data by accessing internal data of the software engine, and then, various sensor data for autonomous driving are generated. We present an overall function of the developed driving simulator and perform a verification of individual functions. We explain the process of acquiring GT data via direct access to the internal memory of the game engine to build up an autonomous driving algorithm development environment. And, finally, an example applicable to artificial neural network training and performance evaluation by processing the emulated sensor output is included.
Language: ko