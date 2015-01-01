|
Park S, Jeong H, Kim Y, Lee M, Han E. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 264-279.
Vernacular Title
자율주행자동차 주행안전성 확보를 위한 딜레마 상황 정의 및 운전 전략 도출
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Most automated vehicle evaluation scenarios are developed based on the typical driving situations that automated vehicles will face. However, various situations occur during actual driving, and sometimes complex judgments are required. This study is to define a situation that requires complex judgment for safer driving of an automated vehicle as a dilemma situation, and to suggest a driving strategy necessary to secure driving safety in each situation. To this end, we defined dilemma situations based on the automated vehicle ethics guidelines, the criteria for recognition of error rate in automobile accidents, and suggestions from the automated vehicle developers. In addition, in the defined dilemma situations, the factors affecting movement for establishing driving strategies were explored, and the priorities of factors affecting driving according to the Road Traffic Act and driving strategies were derived accordingly.
Language: ko