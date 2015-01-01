Abstract

Most automated vehicle evaluation scenarios are developed based on the typical driving situations that automated vehicles will face. However, various situations occur during actual driving, and sometimes complex judgments are required. This study is to define a situation that requires complex judgment for safer driving of an automated vehicle as a dilemma situation, and to suggest a driving strategy necessary to secure driving safety in each situation. To this end, we defined dilemma situations based on the automated vehicle ethics guidelines, the criteria for recognition of error rate in automobile accidents, and suggestions from the automated vehicle developers. In addition, in the defined dilemma situations, the factors affecting movement for establishing driving strategies were explored, and the priorities of factors affecting driving according to the Road Traffic Act and driving strategies were derived accordingly.



자율주행자동차 평가 시나리오는 대부분 자율주행자동차가 직면할 일반적인 주행 상황을 기 반으로 개발되고 있다. 하지만 실제 주행 중에는 다양한 상황이 발생하고 때때로 복합적인 판단 이 필요한 상황이 발생하기도 한다. 본 연구는 보다 안전한 자율주행자동차의 주행을 위하여 복 합적인 판단이 필요한 상황을 딜레마 상황으로 새롭게 정의하고, 각 상황에서의 주행안전성 확보 를 위해 필요한 운전 전략을 제시하고자 한다. 이를 위하여 자율주행자동차 윤리 가이드라인, 자 동차사고 과실비율 인정기준, 그리고 자율주행자동차 개발자 제안을 바탕으로 딜레마 상황들을 정의하였다. 또한, 정의된 딜레마 상황들에 대하여 운전 전략 수립을 위한 운동 영향요소를 탐색 하였으며, ｢도로교통법｣에 따른 운전 영향요소의 우선순위와 그에 따른 운전 전략을 도출하였다.

Language: ko