Abstract

BACKGROUND: College-aged young adults (e.g., aged 18 to 29 years old) use social media more than any other age group. An emerging body of literature has found higher exposure to alcohol-related social media content is associated with higher alcohol consumption among college students. Most studies assess exposure to peer drinking on social media using global measures, rather than measuring the exposure to alcohol-related posts of identified specific close peers. The current study examined whether having a higher proportion of important peers (i.e., social network members) who post alcohol-related social media content was associated with greater alcohol consumption and consequences. It also investigated the extent to which qualities of network members who share alcohol-related content are associated with participant alcohol outcomes.



METHODS: Participants were 130 college students (86.2% female, 56.9% White) with an average age of 23.39 (SD = 5.63) who had consumed at least one alcoholic drink in the past week. Participants completed measures of their social media use, alcohol consumption, consequences, and characteristics of important peers in their social network, including alcohol-related social media posting.



RESULTS: Having a higher proportion of social network members who post alcohol-related social media content was positively related to participant drinks per week and peak drinks. Higher network proportions of drinking buddies posting alcohol-related content were also associated with a greater frequency of alcohol use. Having a higher proportion of friends who post alcohol content and who the participants seek advice from was linked to more alcohol-related consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: Having more important peers who post alcohol-related content on social media is associated with alcohol outcomes among college students. Harm-reduction focused alcohol interventions delivered on college campuses may incorporate information about the influence of viewing and sharing alcohol-related content.

Language: en