Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An estimated 100,306 people died from an overdose from May 2020 to April 2021. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are often the first responder to opioid overdose, and EMS encounter records can provide granular epidemiologic data on opioid overdose. This study describes the demographic, temporal, and geographic epidemiology of suspected opioid overdose in Baltimore City using data from Baltimore City Fire Department EMS encounters with the administration of the opioid antagonist naloxone.



METHOD: The present analyses used patient encounter data from 2012 to 2017 from the Baltimore City Fire Department, the city's primary provider of EMS services. The analytic sample included patient encounters within the city that involved naloxone administration to patients 15 years of age or older (n = 20,592). Negative binomial regression was used to calculate the incidence rates based on demographic characteristics, year, and census tract. Choropleth maps were used to show the geographic distribution of overdose incidence across census tracts in 2013, 2015, and 2017.



RESULTS: From 2012 to 2017, the annual number of EMS encounters with naloxone administrations approximately doubled every 2 years, and the temporal pattern of naloxone administration was similar to the pattern of fatal opioid-related overdoses. For most census tracts, incidence rates significantly increased over time. Population-based incidence of naloxone administration varied significantly by socio-demographic characteristics. Males, non-whites, and those 25-69 years of age had the highest incidence rates.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of naloxone administration increased dramatically over the study period. Despite significant cross-sectional variation in incidence across demographically and geographically defined groups, there were significant proportional increases in incidence rates, consistent with fatal overdose rates over the period. This study demonstrated the value of EMS data for understanding the local epidemiology of opioid-related overdose. Key MessagesPatterns of EMS encounters with naloxone administration appear to be an excellent proxy for patterns of opioid-related overdoses based on the consistency of fatal overdose rates over time.EMS plays a central role in preventing fatal opioid-related overdoses through the administration of naloxone, provision of other emergency services, and transportation to medical facilities.EMS encounters with naloxone administration could also be used to evaluate the impact of overdose prevention interventions and public health services.

