Abstract

We appreciate the opportunity to clarify our recommendations for evidence-based rehabilitation of attention deficits after TBI and stoke. In our 2011 paper (1) we recommended a Practice Standard for incorporating both direct-attention training and metacognitive strategy training to promote compensatory strategies and generalization to real-life tasks. We also recommended a general Practice Option for the use of computer-based interventions as an adjunct to clinician-guided treatment. In our 2019 paper (2) we retained our recommended Practice Standard. We also noted two papers by Vallet-Azouvi and colleagues (3,4) that reported efficacy of direct-attention training for specific components of working memory. These interventions did not rely on computer-based interventions. However, we noted a class I study (5) that relied on computer-based interventions to increase performance on working memory tasks and self-reported cognitive difficulties. Based primarily on these three studies, we made a stronger but more precise recommendation for the use of direct attention training, including the use of computer-based tasks, for specific, modular impairments of working memory. We considered this Practice Guideline to be a refinement of our previous, more general practice option. We continue to consider the use of computer-based tasks as an adjunct to clinician-guided treatment; in fact, our 2019 paper explicitly continued to "emphasize the importance of therapist involvement and intervention…over the stand-alone use of computer-based tasks."...

Language: en