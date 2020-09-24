Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Falls are common among older adults in India. Several primary studies on its risk factors have been conducted in India. However, no systematic review has been conducted on this topic. Thus, the objective of this systematic review was to synthesize the existing evidence on the risk factors for falls among older adults in India.



METHODS: JBI and Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyse guidelines were followed, and two independent reviewers were involved in the process. This review included observational studies conducted among older adults (aged ≥ 60 years) residing in India, reporting any risk factor for falls as exposure and unintentional fall as the outcome. MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycInfo, CINAHL, and ProQuest Dissertations and Theses were searched until September 24, 2020. Where possible, data were synthesized using random-effects meta-analysis.



RESULTS: The literature search yielded 3445 records. Twenty-two studies met the inclusion criteria of this systematic review, and 19 studies were included in the meta-analysis. Out of the 22 included studies in the systematic review, 12 (out of 18) cross-sectional studies, two case-control studies, and two cohort studies met more than 70% criteria in the respective Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) checklists. Risk factors for falls among older adults in India included sociodemographic factors, environmental factors, lifestyle factors, physical and/or mental health conditions, and medical interventions.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review and meta-analysis provided a holistic picture of the problem in India by considering a range of risk factors such as sociodemographic, environmental, lifestyle, physical and/or mental health conditions and medical intervention. These findings could be used to develop falls prevention interventions for older adults in India. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW AND META‐ANALYSIS REGISTRATION: The systematic review and meta-analysis protocol was registered with PROSPERO (registration number-CRD42020204818).

