Abstract

Currently, it is still a huge challenge to prepare high performance eco-friendly poly(lactic acid) (PLA) with high thermal stability, good processability, excellent crystallization behavior, good transparency and highly-efficient fire safety. In this paper, a novel bio-based nucleation agent N-(furan-2-ylmethyl)-P,P-diphenylphosphinic amide (FPPA) was prepared and used for the fabrication of fire safety PLA/FPPA composites. The chemical structure of FPPA was measured by FTIR, NMR and MS. Further, the crystallization behavior, thermal stability, fire safety and mechanical properties of PLA/FPPA composites were performed by TGA, DSC, polarization microscope, LOI, UL94, cone calorimeter, DMA and, SEM, Raman, GC-MS, and TGA-FTIR. The results showed that the multifunctional FPPA not only had a high thermal stability and was a good nucleation agent for PLA. Moreover, only loading of 3 wt% FPPA increased the LOI of PLA from 19.0 to 33.8 % with UL-94 V-0 classification. Furthermore, the heat release rate and total heat release values of PLA/3%FPPA composite reduced by 6.3 % and 15.3 % in cone-calorimeter test. Such high fire safety was mainly attributed to specific fire safety radicals due to thermal degradation of FPPA to interrupt composites burning in gas phase. Besides, transparency and mechanical properties were almost not changed because of low loading of FPPA in PLA. This multifunctional bio-based fire-retardant for PLA with good comprehensive performance promises broad application in engineering electronics, automobiles, 3D printing and construction materials.

