Abstract

Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a serious public health problem and are an important cause of disability and death worldwide. A significant proportion of traffic injuries and fatalities are among pedestrians. Reviewing and evaluating related interventions can be a practical step to implementing appropriate methods to prevent RTIs among pedestrians, a highly vulnerable group of road users. The search of articles was conducted in the electronic databases of Scopus, PubMed, ISI, Safety Lit, and CDC. Other papers were also reviewed using forward citation and backward citation. The search strategy was for studies examined from the first years of database creation until January 10, 2021, in all languages in journals with matched judgment according to the type of population, type of interventions, comparators, and results. Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) checklists were used to determine articles' quality and assess possible biases depending on the type of study. The initial search resulted in finding 16,272 abstracts. Finally, 25 studies, including 17 randomized clinical trials (RCTs) studies, seven studies pretest/post-test interventions (PPI), and one study controlled pretest/post-test interventions (cPPI) met the inclusion criteria. Among these preventive interventional studies, 20 studies were conducted in high-income countries, three were in lower middle-income countries, one study was in upper middle-income country, and only one study was conducted in a low-income country. Most interventional studies in the field of prevention of RTIs (15 studies) had an educational/behavioral approach, designed to change pedestrian behavior and the use of this approach was also effective in improving pedestrian behavior. The legislation/law enforcement approach was used in one study and two studies used an engineering/technology approach. In studies with an engineering approach after engineering reforms, pedestrian injuries in children decreased by 37.5%. In seven studies, multifaceted interventions were used. The interventional studies that used this approach were able to improve pedestrian safe behavior. The majority of studies were based on educational/behavioral approaches and pedestrians' behavior improved notably. In addition, the majority of interventional studies were conducted in countries with high income levels. Therefore, programming for preventive interventions to attenuate RTIs is highly important in low/middle-income countries to reduce the risk of injury to vulnerable road users. These findings can be applied by policy-makers to develop educational, engineering, environmental, and law enforcement interventions and attenuate injuries sustained by pedestrians.

